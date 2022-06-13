Systems Engineer (Linux Focus) at 2Cana Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Travel: Limited but may be required both locally and internationally.
Location: Remote, but must be within reasonable driving distance from our Durban office
Staff: None
On Call: Every second week
Overview
We are looking for an experienced, motivated systems engineer with excellent technical skills to join the infrastructure team at our growing organization to support enterprise line-of-business systems for our clients and ourselves. The position is primarily Linux-focused, but would involve other related aspects such as virtualization, cloud, storage, application and hardware support.
General Description of the Role
The role will include some/all of the following:
- Plan and co-ordinate the installation, administration, maintenance and upgrade of Linux server OS, hardware, software and virtualization technologies, both local and remote
- Administration of backup software and formulation and testing of disaster recovery strategies
- Analyze system performance, make and implement recommendations regarding systems improvements and system tuning.
- Support servers and systems, and diagnose and resolve system problems
- Research and development within the Linux environment
- Automation of administrative tasks by learning new technologies to improve efficiency and maintain effective management of our growing environment
- Performance monitoring, troubleshooting and tuning, daily checks and administration of monitoring systems (Nagios etc.)
- Monitor & administer mail, web, and reverse proxy servers
- System security management including server hardening and regular application of patches, using automation wherever feasible. Monitor system security.
- Document installations, system changes, DR & installation procedures, standards and methodology
-
Liaise with development teams and clients regarding both projects and day-to-day requirements; provide support to users and developers based on helpdesk calls
-
Experience in these areas is an advantage:
- Oracle engineered systems, especially Oracle Database Appliance (ODA)
- Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager (OLVM) / KVM
- Ansible or similar automation tools
- Commvault backup solutions
- A working understanding of Windows systems and networking is an advantage
- Shell/Perl scripting experience
- SAN experience and storage protocols
Qualifications
- RHCSA / RHCE / Linux+ / Oracle Certified Professional / LPIC or similar Linux certification
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology an advantage
Desired Skills:
- – Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Linux Administration role is essential
- – Solid knowledge of Oracle Linux 6/7/8 (or Red Hat/Centos/Debian)
- – Ability and desire to learn and implement new technologies quickly
- – Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- – Strong business writing and documentation skills
- – Excellent team player
- – Good customer service skills
- – Excellent time management decision making and organization skills; able to work unassisted and to take ownership of proble
- – Effective communication and interpersonal skills
- – Strong ability to build and maintain relationships with people
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
About 2Cana Solutions
We are a dynamic and exciting software company with clients locally and internationally. We are an Oracle Strategic Partner with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and a passion to help our customers succeed. Our primary focus is the Insurance Industry. We implement and develop for large insurance companies locally and [URL Removed] take pride in what we do, work professionally with our customers all whilst enabling a culture of learning and sharing within our team.