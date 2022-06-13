Test Systems Administrator – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Join and international leading-edge, innovative and independent global supplier of telecommunications solutions
They build robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.
Looking for you to become a core contributor to the product quality in a team developing user interfaces and
supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, and data visualization.
Test Systems Administrator
Requirements:
- Minimum: National Diploma, Microsoft MCSE/CCNA, RHCSA
Skills:
- 3 years + experience in a similar role
- Microsoft/ Linux
- Active Directory, DNS, DHCP
- System management, change control processes and procedures
- Incident and problem management
- Configuration management
Advantageous:
- PHP
- Python
- SQL
Responsibilities:
- Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed
- Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed
- Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed
- Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verify their operability
- Report deployment procedure issues for rectification
- Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health
- features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.
- Assist with manual system testing
- Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
