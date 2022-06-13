Test Systems Administrator – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jun 13, 2022

Join and international leading-edge, innovative and independent global supplier of telecommunications solutions
They build robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.
Looking for you to become a core contributor to the product quality in a team developing user interfaces and
supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, and data visualization.
Test Systems Administrator
Requirements:

  • Minimum: National Diploma, Microsoft MCSE/CCNA, RHCSA

Skills:

  • 3 years + experience in a similar role

  • Microsoft/ Linux

  • Active Directory, DNS, DHCP

  • System management, change control processes and procedures

  • Incident and problem management

  • Configuration management

Advantageous:

  • PHP

  • Python

  • SQL

Responsibilities:

  • Configure and monitor test system HW and take corrective action as needed

  • Configure and monitor test system NW and take corrective action as needed

  • Monitor system health and take corrective action as needed

  • Deploy subsystem builds on the test systems and verify their operability

  • Report deployment procedure issues for rectification

  • Verify that the test systems remain operational after deployment by using system health

  • features to monitor system alarms, events, etc.

  • Assist with manual system testing

  • Ensure that system documentation is kept up to date

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • CCNA
  • MCSA
  • Linux
  • Incident management

Learn more/Apply for this position