Business Analyst – 2022-60 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Business Analyst. PLEASE NOTE TRAVELING WILL BE REQUIRED.
We consider business analysis as a key driver for successful delivery of Information Technology to our stakeholders. As part of the Company’s strive of re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives, we rely on our Information Management (IM) business analysts to identify, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION WITH TRAVELING INVOLVED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL
- Proven working experience as a Business Analyst (5+ years).
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Informatics or
- Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA
- Valid South African driver’s license, able to travel for work
- IIBA AAC, CBDA, CCA or CPOA Certified
- SQL Database experience
- Business Analytics training/certification
- MS PowerBI/Tableau
- SmartSheet
- Strong working knowledge of MS Visio and MS Office products
- Experience with Mining Technical Systems or familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures would be advantageous.
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile software development.
- A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
- Motivated- consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
The company is searching for an experienced business analyst to form part our existing Business Analysis IM Team responsible for Mining Technical solutions. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top- notch, able to research specialized systems solutions and evaluate their impact. The candidate should be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions in an ever-changing digital landscape.
- Partner with other IM stakeholders to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with IM, production, managerial, and executive teams Gathering, validating and documenting business
- Analysis of data such as budgets, systems data and performance statistics
- Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process
- Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business
- Creating functional specifications for
- Estimating costs and identifying business
- Simplifying information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole
- Implementing and testing of
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
