Business Analyst

Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

General Coordination

Ticket and task prioritisation

Scrum Management and general requirement management

Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the MO360 data platform scope

PBI and Qlik User Management

Requirement Gathering, Analysis and Advising

Strong Project Management skills

Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions

Responsible for documentation

Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Outputs:

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently. manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation



Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

General Azure knowledge

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Information Technology

Scrum Management

Azure

