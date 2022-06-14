Business Analyst

Jun 14, 2022

Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • General Coordination

  • Ticket and task prioritisation

  • Scrum Management and general requirement management

  • Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the MO360 data platform scope

  • PBI and Qlik User Management

  • Requirement Gathering, Analysis and Advising

  • Strong Project Management skills

  • Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions

  • Responsible for documentation

  • Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support

  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Outputs:

  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently. manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation


Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

  • General Azure knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Information Technology
  • Scrum Management
  • Azure

