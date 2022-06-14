Data Analyst

Our client has an opportunity available for a skilled Data Analyst who will translate numbers and data to help make informed business decisions.

Requirements and skills:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

3+ years’ experience in a similar role

Advanced Excel and SQL skills

Data Cleaning and preparation experience

Statistical knowledge

Ability to work independently

Critical thinking

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Data

SQL

Excel

Data cleaning

Statistics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

