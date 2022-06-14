Data Analyst

Jun 14, 2022

Our client has an opportunity available for a skilled Data Analyst who will translate numbers and data to help make informed business decisions.

Requirements and skills:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Advanced Excel and SQL skills
  • Data Cleaning and preparation experience
  • Statistical knowledge
  • Ability to work independently
  • Critical thinking
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • SQL
  • Excel
  • Data cleaning
  • Statistics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position