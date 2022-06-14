Data Analyst at Mindcor – Gauteng East Rand

Jun 14, 2022

Our client is recruiting a Data Analyst to provide future trends and insight into data with regards to sales information.

Responsbilities

  • Conducting research or data gathering.
  • Analysing which data is important to the task at hand and which is irrelevant.
  • Segregation, classification and analysis of data.
  • Identifying major trends.
  • Compilation of reports based on analysis, keeping in mind the end user’s requirements.
  • Presentation of findings in the form of graphs, tables, charts and multimedia presentations.
  • Performing data mining tasks, for predictive or forecasting purposes.
  • Design and maintenance of databases, including security issues.

Requirements

  • Relevant experience and qualifications
  • Experience in a manufacutring environment is essential

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Data Management
  • Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position