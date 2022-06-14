Data Analyst at Mindcor – Gauteng East Rand

Our client is recruiting a Data Analyst to provide future trends and insight into data with regards to sales information.

Responsbilities

Conducting research or data gathering.

Analysing which data is important to the task at hand and which is irrelevant.

Segregation, classification and analysis of data.

Identifying major trends.

Compilation of reports based on analysis, keeping in mind the end user’s requirements.

Presentation of findings in the form of graphs, tables, charts and multimedia presentations.

Performing data mining tasks, for predictive or forecasting purposes.

Design and maintenance of databases, including security issues.

Requirements

Relevant experience and qualifications

Experience in a manufacutring environment is essential

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Management

Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

