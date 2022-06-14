Field Technician (ATM/Printer) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Urgently seeking high-energy, friendly individual with at least 2years experience in installation, configuration, repairs and troubleshooting on ATMs (will consider Printer/Office Automation as well).
Position will suit immediately available individual who is highly customer centric and with strong technical competencies.
Minimum requirements;
- Immediately available to start on 1year contract
- 2+years experience in ATM / Printer technical support, troubleshooting, repair, etc
- Driver’s license and car
- In possession of a safe at home
- Clear background checks (this is a financial institution)
Desired Skills:
- Technician
- ATM technician
- Technical repairs
- Printer technician
- Office automation technician
About The Employer:
Leader in the banking industry, offering 1 year contract with possible long term future prospects. Dynamic and fast paced environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Petrol reimbursement
- Cell phone reimbursement
- Data reimbursement