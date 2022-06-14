Field Technician (ATM/Printer)

Urgently seeking high-energy, friendly individual with at least 2years experience in installation, configuration, repairs and troubleshooting on ATMs (will consider Printer/Office Automation as well).

Position will suit immediately available individual who is highly customer centric and with strong technical competencies.

Minimum requirements;

  • Immediately available to start on 1year contract
  • 2+years experience in ATM / Printer technical support, troubleshooting, repair, etc
  • Driver’s license and car
  • In possession of a safe at home
  • Clear background checks (this is a financial institution)

Desired Skills:

  • Technician
  • ATM technician
  • Technical repairs
  • Printer technician
  • Office automation technician

About The Employer:

Leader in the banking industry, offering 1 year contract with possible long term future prospects. Dynamic and fast paced environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Petrol reimbursement
  • Cell phone reimbursement
  • Data reimbursement

