Field Technician (ATM/Printer)

Urgently seeking high-energy, friendly individual with at least 2years experience in installation, configuration, repairs and troubleshooting on ATMs (will consider Printer/Office Automation as well).

Position will suit immediately available individual who is highly customer centric and with strong technical competencies.

Minimum requirements;

Immediately available to start on 1year contract

2+years experience in ATM / Printer technical support, troubleshooting, repair, etc

Driver’s license and car

In possession of a safe at home

Clear background checks (this is a financial institution)

Desired Skills:

Technician

ATM technician

Technical repairs

Printer technician

Office automation technician

About The Employer:

Leader in the banking industry, offering 1 year contract with possible long term future prospects. Dynamic and fast paced environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Petrol reimbursement

Cell phone reimbursement

Data reimbursement

