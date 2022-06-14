IT Support Engineer

Summary: Technical service consultant online support engineer Online Support Consultant

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Completion of relevant IT Technical Course

Experience :

Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,

AWS cloud experience

Python and shell/Dos scripting

Linux knowledge and experience

Business analyst skills is advantageous.

Worked in the Value added services field (prepaid airtime, electricity, bill payments)

Work Hours:

8 to 5 or 9 to 6 Daily

Standby and Overtime required.

The successful applicant must:

Be able to write documentation for all created processes

Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes

Have strong problem solving skills

Have dedication and perseverance

Must be able to work well under pressure

Responsible to :

Production environment, support, upgrade, and security

Setup and configure Disaster recovery

Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site

Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients

Ensure change management is adhered to

Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes

to existing systems

Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available

Ensure all process are documented

Test any new system released/upgrades from development

Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

Set-up and maintain Production systems

Database management

Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action

Determine appropriate approach to solving problems

Develop plans for implementing solutions

If you have not heard from us in 14 days please consider your application unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

MySQL

AWS

Python

Dos scripting

Linux

Business analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

