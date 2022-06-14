Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Qualifications and experience

Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Regulatory and Anti Money Laundering projects (projects in Financial / Life Insurance institutions)

Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology

The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Client Group

The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home

The drive and passion to get things done

Desired Skills:

anti money laundering

aml

regulatory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position