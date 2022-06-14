Project Manager IT at QES

Jun 14, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Qualifications and experience

  • Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Regulatory and Anti Money Laundering projects (projects in Financial / Life Insurance institutions)
  • Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
  • The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Client Group
  • The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
  • The drive and passion to get things done

Desired Skills:

  • anti money laundering
  • aml
  • regulatory

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

