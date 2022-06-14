Senior Java Developer at Momentum Life

We are looking for a Senior and Intermediate Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Java or JEE development
  • Angular
  • Git
  • Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools
  • AWS experience and Linux.
  • Java 8
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Development

