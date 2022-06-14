Service Desk Agent

The Role: We are recruiting 3 Service Desk Agents to join our team on a fixed term contract Johannesburg, Gauteng.
This is 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.
Role objective:
To ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
- A+ and N+ or Higher
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4
Experience Required:
- 1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
- 1-2 Years?? Customer service experience
- 1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
Personality and Attributes:
- Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.
- Display good time keeping practices.
- Play a positive role in a team.