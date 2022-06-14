Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

Jun 14, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting 3 Service Desk Agents to join our team on a fixed term contract Johannesburg, Gauteng.

This is 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Role objective:

To ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric
  • A+ and N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

  • 1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
  • 1-2 Years?? Customer service experience
  • 1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.
  • Display good time keeping practices.
  • Play a positive role in a team.

