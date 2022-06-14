Service Desk Agent – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting 3 Service Desk Agents to join our team on a fixed term contract Johannesburg, Gauteng.

This is 6 months contract opportunity. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Role objective:

To ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner. Assist our team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric



A+ and N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment

1-2 Years?? Customer service experience

1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Personality and Attributes:

Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.

Display good time keeping practices.

Play a positive role in a team.

Learn more/Apply for this position