Hybrid Work Model.
Your role:
- An experienced Data Analyst to contribute to the analysis and design of insights from our client’s products and services.
- Assist with the management of their data sets and drive optimisation and improvement of products and services, both internally and externally.
We are looking for:
- Someone with a good cultural fit and who aspires to the same outcomes as us.
- A technically sound approach is essential, but so too is an open-minded willingness to innovate and create.
- An autonomous self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.
- The role requires a mature data analyst who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of data analysis and takes utmost pride in the quality and accuracy of their work.
Skills and Knowledge Required:
- Relevant tertiary IT qualification in Data Science / Analytics
- 2-3 years or more of exposure to the world of data analysis and working with data analysis software and tools.
- Strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods and a variety of data tools.
- Deep experience in using Excel tools to extract useful insights from data sets
- Some direct experience using the Microsoft PowerBI suite.
- Experienced with MSSQL.
- Experience with Splunk is considered a bonus.
- Knowledge and experience using Microsoft Azure Cloud Services is considered an advantage.
- Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on knowledge and insights development.
- Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets, is considered a plus.
- Experience working with and creating data architectures.
- Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks, is considered a bonus.
Roles and Responsibilities:
The successful candidate will report directly to the Chief Information Officer and will be responsible for the following:
- Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.
- Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of products, services, marketing techniques and business insights.
- Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
- Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.
- Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.
- Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.
- Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Retirement Annuity
- medical aid gap cover
- hybrid work model