Data Analyst

Hybrid Work Model.

Your role:

An experienced Data Analyst to contribute to the analysis and design of insights from our client’s products and services.

Assist with the management of their data sets and drive optimisation and improvement of products and services, both internally and externally.

We are looking for:

Someone with a good cultural fit and who aspires to the same outcomes as us.

A technically sound approach is essential, but so too is an open-minded willingness to innovate and create.

An autonomous self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.

The role requires a mature data analyst who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of data analysis and takes utmost pride in the quality and accuracy of their work.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

Relevant tertiary IT qualification in Data Science / Analytics

2-3 years or more of exposure to the world of data analysis and working with data analysis software and tools.

Strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods and a variety of data tools.

Deep experience in using Excel tools to extract useful insights from data sets

Some direct experience using the Microsoft PowerBI suite.

Experienced with MSSQL.

Experience with Splunk is considered a bonus.

Knowledge and experience using Microsoft Azure Cloud Services is considered an advantage.

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on knowledge and insights development.

Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets, is considered a plus.

Experience working with and creating data architectures.

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks, is considered a bonus.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will report directly to the Chief Information Officer and will be responsible for the following:

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of products, services, marketing techniques and business insights.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

Desired Skills:

MS Power BI

Splunk

MS SQL

MS Azure Cloud Services

Azure

data insights

R

Python

machine learning

data set management

stakeholder engagement

MS Excel

Data manipulation

Data extraction

Data analysis

Data Mining

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Retirement Annuity

medical aid gap cover

hybrid work model

