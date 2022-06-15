Data Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Jun 15, 2022

Hybrid Work Model.

Your role:

  • An experienced Data Analyst to contribute to the analysis and design of insights from our client’s products and services.
  • Assist with the management of their data sets and drive optimisation and improvement of products and services, both internally and externally.

We are looking for:

  • Someone with a good cultural fit and who aspires to the same outcomes as us.
  • A technically sound approach is essential, but so too is an open-minded willingness to innovate and create.
  • An autonomous self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.
  • The role requires a mature data analyst who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of data analysis and takes utmost pride in the quality and accuracy of their work.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

  • Relevant tertiary IT qualification in Data Science / Analytics
  • 2-3 years or more of exposure to the world of data analysis and working with data analysis software and tools.
  • Strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods and a variety of data tools.
  • Deep experience in using Excel tools to extract useful insights from data sets
  • Some direct experience using the Microsoft PowerBI suite.
  • Experienced with MSSQL.
  • Experience with Splunk is considered a bonus.
  • Knowledge and experience using Microsoft Azure Cloud Services is considered an advantage.
  • Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on knowledge and insights development.
  • Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets, is considered a plus.
  • Experience working with and creating data architectures.
  • Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks, is considered a bonus.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will report directly to the Chief Information Officer and will be responsible for the following:

  • Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.
  • Mine and analyze data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of products, services, marketing techniques and business insights.
  • Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
  • Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.
  • Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.
  • Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.
  • Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Power BI
  • Splunk
  • MS SQL
  • MS Azure Cloud Services
  • Azure
  • data insights
  • R
  • Python
  • machine learning
  • data set management
  • stakeholder engagement
  • MS Excel
  • Data manipulation
  • Data extraction
  • Data analysis
  • Data Mining

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Retirement Annuity
  • medical aid gap cover
  • hybrid work model

Learn more/Apply for this position