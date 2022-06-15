Digital Business Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Main Purpose

The main purpose of this role is to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from stakeholders for projects within the Digital Portfolio as well as support project delivery. The role will involve working within a collaborative digital team comprised of internal technical and business resources as well as external agencies and partners.

Reporting into a BA Team Lead within the Strategic Project Office, the Digital Business Analyst will be required to follow an agile approach to gathering requirements which aligns to the agile version of the Project Methodology and governance standard.

Key Responsibilities:

The position of digital business analyst includes, but is not limited to, the following key responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to analyse, design and capture new and enhanced business processes and requirements: Facilitate requirements workshops, maintain group focus and lead discussions toward stated goals, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted Establish and clarify user requirements, and ensure that requirements are accurately specified Prepare relevant requirements documentation e.g.: user stories and acceptance criteria, and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders Support the technical resources and vendors in the further elaboration of user stories into technical requirements ensuring alignment to original solution design and business requirements Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvement

Drive delivery quality through effective testing and validation: Ensure test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team Validate testing plans and testing outputs Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it) Assist the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors



Throughout the agile project delivery life cycle:

Preparation

Support the project manager in the drafting of the project definition document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication plan

Facilitating the process of capturing and sign off of the product backlog with assistance from project manager, product owner and broader team

Support the completion of the solution design and architectural validation

Execution

Support and be integrally involved in the execution of the sprint lifecycle

Sprint planning, Daily stand ups, Technical development and testing, Issue resolution and triage, Demonstration and Retrospectives

Support full end to end integration testing as well as performance and security testing has taken place

Transition

Support change management plan including any necessary training

Support the post implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholders

Support the handover to the service desk

Once the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary

Key Competencies:

Knowledge

A thorough understanding of best practice analysis methodologies with a focus on Agile practices;

A practical understanding of CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development;

A practical understanding of HTML, CSS and JavaScript;

A practical understanding of Google Analytics and SEM techniques;

Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products;

A practical understanding of a product lifecycle;

Skills

Business acumen

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent facilitation and presentations skills

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Analytical with the ability to make good insightful decisions

Ability to influence appropriately

Ability to take the initiative, be assertive and think strategically.

Ability to deliver quality in a fast-paced environment.

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant certification in Business Analysis

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, 3 of those working on digital projects;

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including testing methodologies

Agile delivery experience, SCRUM preferable

Experience in the Financial Services or Retail industry

Experience with development of web and mobile technologies

Advantageous: Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

Advantageous: Knowledge of Credit systems (Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, etc.)

Advantageous: An understanding of application development, database and system design

About The Employer:

Our client has earned a reputation as a leading digital partner of choice for many leading brands in South Africa. As a strategy-led digital innovation agency, they’ve always partnered with their clients to grow their business and enable them to compete more effectively in the online economy.

Learn more/Apply for this position