Intermediate PHP Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

A cutting-edge HealthTech company seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate PHP Developer to join its growing global team on a mission to drive the transformation of personalized healthcare. Your core role will be to maintain and expand custom-developed applications utilizing development best practices. The ideal candidate must be passionate about giving customers a meaningful, frictionless user experience with 4+ years’ Programming/Software Engineering work experience with strong PHP, Symfony or Laravel, MySQL, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Git and an understanding of SOLID principles and Design Patterns. If you want to be part of team of dedicated and supportive peers utilizing the latest tech to create groundbreaking genetic products that advance human health potential, APPLY NOW!

DUTIES:

Maintain and develop custom-developed core application to support business processes and goals.

Contribute to the innovation of the technical solution of the company, servicing all current and future products.

Ensure security, robustness and scalability are built into the application using development best practices.

Integrate this application with other off-the-shelf and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) applications.

Investigate and fix incidents and issues raised by users across the application ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years of Programming or Software Engineering experience.

Excellent Programming skills in PHP.

Strong knowledge of a modern PHP Framework (Symfony or Laravel).

Strong knowledge of relational databases such as MySQL.

Understanding of SOLID principles and Design Patterns.

Experience with HTML/CSS skills and experience with related tools (SASS, Webpack, etc.).

Understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks.

Experience using version control tools such as Git.

Nice-to-haves –

Understanding of Test-Driven Development and automated testing.

MySQL profiling and query optimization in Doctrine.

Experience designing REST APIs and other service layer components.

BSc/MSc Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Exposure to Python.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to learn quickly and operate in a fast-paced environment.

Open minded to new solutions, forward thinking and strong ability to adapt.

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas.

