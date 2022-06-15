Java Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing

Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing

Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java

Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access

Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving

Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES:

Strong communication skills, both written and

Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.

Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates

Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their

Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

Ability to work under pressure

Practical approach to problem solving

Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

Follows a structured approach to their work

Personal drive to succeed

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience

Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply

Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience

Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in. Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.

Java

Basic JSE API (to v7)

GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

JAVA 8.0

JDBC

J2EE

Servlets

JAXP / JAXB

Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

EJB (MDBs)

JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)

JSP Custom Tags

JavaScript / AJAX

AOP

Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks

Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces)

Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.)

ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML

Core Concepts

DTD/XSD

XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases

Core RDBMS Concepts

Oracle

DB/2

SQL

App Design

OOA/D

Design Patterns (GoF)

Enterprise Patterns

Application Architecture

Technical Architecture

O/S

Windows – Desktop & server

Linux

App Servers

Tomcat

Websphere (including Admin)

Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.

Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)

Maven

Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting

Python / Jython

Shell Scripting

Process

Agile – SCRUM

TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example

Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

Oracle Java Professional Programmer

