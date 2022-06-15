As a .NET Full Stack Developer, you’ll be responsible for creating high-quality code that is easily understood and maintained by others. You will work with multiple technologies including .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC/Web API, Azure Web Apps, SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), HTML5/CSS3/SASS/LESS, and JavaScript.
Requirements
- Manages software development projects
- Creates conceptual design documents, specifications, and deployment plans.
- Assists in researching and coordinating technical issues as needed.
- Implements new systems, processes, and methodologies.
- Strong understanding of C# (CSharp), Java (Java), JavaScript (Javascript), Python, PHP, HTML5, CSS3, and other related technologies.
- Experience writing applications for the .NET framework 3.5 (i.e. ASP.NET, ASP.NET MVC, WebForms).
Qualifications
- At least 5 years of .NET experience
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required
- Experience with .NET framework and
- Should be competent with Angular JS, Html, and CSS.
- Web API, Entity Framework 6.0 upwards, SQL, IIS experience, (bitbucket, AzureDevop, Git), Agile Methodologies, Test Driven, Angular 4 upwards are advantageous.
- Must know MVC pattern and be familiar with JWT. 5 – 7 years experience
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- angularjs
- html
- css
- python