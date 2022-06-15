.NET Full Stack Developer

As a .NET Full Stack Developer, you’ll be responsible for creating high-quality code that is easily understood and maintained by others. You will work with multiple technologies including .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC/Web API, Azure Web Apps, SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), HTML5/CSS3/SASS/LESS, and JavaScript.

Requirements

Manages software development projects

Creates conceptual design documents, specifications, and deployment plans.

Assists in researching and coordinating technical issues as needed.

Implements new systems, processes, and methodologies.

Strong understanding of C# (CSharp), Java (Java), JavaScript (Javascript), Python, PHP, HTML5, CSS3, and other related technologies.

Experience writing applications for the .NET framework 3.5 (i.e. ASP.NET, ASP.NET MVC, WebForms).

Qualifications

At least 5 years of .NET experience

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field required

Experience with .NET framework and

Should be competent with Angular JS, Html, and CSS.

Web API, Entity Framework 6.0 upwards, SQL, IIS experience, (bitbucket, AzureDevop, Git), Agile Methodologies, Test Driven, Angular 4 upwards are advantageous.

Must know MVC pattern and be familiar with JWT. 5 – 7 years experience

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

angularjs

html

css

python

