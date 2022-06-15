Network and Security Architect at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Overview
Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the incumbent will be responsible to design, plan, execute, implement, install, and maintain network solutions to ensure the stability and integrity of our corporate network. Including maintaining of computer networks, hardware, software, and other related systems, performing disaster recovery operations, protecting data, software, and hardware from attacks, and replacing faulty network hardware components when necessary.
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology
- Certification in relevant applications i.e., CISSP; ITIL
Experience
Minimum 4 years’ experience
Duties
- Manage & Ensure network stability
- Plan and ensure enough bandwidth across the organisation
- Provision for quality of service and network access management
- Provides network availability reports
- Communicate to end users and 3rd party partners
- Provide a project support to delivery of project
- Lead technical design of the solution
- Cyber security technical and technology implementation
- Communication to End-users and Stakeholders
- Reporting
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Service Level Reporting
Job Competencies
- Communication and interpersonal skills
- Working with a team towards a common goal
- Scoping / scope documentation
- Stakeholder management
- Business expertise
- Knowledge of ITL
- Project Management
- Drive for Results
- Problem Solving
- Interpersonal Skills
- Reliability