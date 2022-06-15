Senior Application Engineer – Ref: 50278

Large transport / distribution / warehouse company based on the East Rand are seeking a Senior Application Engineer. Looking for a dynamic candidate with managerial experience who can lead a team. Must be able to hit the ground running. Candidates must come from the Logistics and Distribution industry

Degree or diploma in Computer Science or Industrial Engineering

Supply chain & Operational management (TMS and WMS)

Systems experience:-

Supply chain process analysis

Supply chain optimisation

TMS / WMS modification design

Data setup

Process gap analysis

System setup

Training documentation

User training

Trouble shooting and support

Database setup and support

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain

Transport Management System

Warehouse Management System

