Senior Application Engineer – Ref: 50278

Jun 15, 2022

Large transport / distribution / warehouse company based on the East Rand are seeking a Senior Application Engineer. Looking for a dynamic candidate with managerial experience who can lead a team. Must be able to hit the ground running. Candidates must come from the Logistics and Distribution industry
Degree or diploma in Computer Science or Industrial Engineering
Supply chain & Operational management (TMS and WMS)
Systems experience:-

  • Supply chain process analysis

  • Supply chain optimisation

  • TMS / WMS modification design

  • Data setup

  • Process gap analysis

  • System setup

  • Training documentation

  • User training

  • Trouble shooting and support

  • Database setup and support

Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain
  • Transport Management System
  • Warehouse Management System

