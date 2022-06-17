BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, based in the insurance industry is looking for a BI Developer to be based in Johannesburg.

End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse.

Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving.

Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team.

Able to perform multiple tasks.

Strong technical and problem-solving skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to cope with tight deadlines.

Qualifications and work experience:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification.

Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS ).

Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS) .

Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX).

Insurance industry knowledge required.

Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security).

Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g., Kafka or Nifi) Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

SQL Architectural experience preferable.

Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous.

Ability to interact with clients.

Desired Skills:

BI Developer

Datawarehousing

SQL Server

Cloud Technologies

C#

SQL Architecture

