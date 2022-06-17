BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 17, 2022

Our client, based in the insurance industry is looking for a BI Developer to be based in Johannesburg.

  • End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

  • Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse.

  • Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

  • Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

  • Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

  • Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving.

  • Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team.

  • Able to perform multiple tasks.

  • Strong technical and problem-solving skills.

  • Good written and verbal communication skills.

  • Ability to cope with tight deadlines.

Qualifications and work experience:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma / Microsoft Certification / Cloud Certification.

  • Min 5 years’ experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS ).

  • Min 5 years’ experience in Data Warehousing (Kimbal Methodology) (SSIS) .

  • Min 5 years’ experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX).

  • Insurance industry knowledge required.

  • Database technologies SQL Server 2012 or later (Database, table, view and stored procedure creation, SQL query, SQL Security).

  • Exposure to any cloud technologies will be advantageous
    • Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

    • Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g., Kafka or Nifi)

    • Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

  • SQL Architectural experience preferable.

  • Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

  • Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous.

  • Ability to interact with clients.

Desired Skills:

  • BI Developer
  • Datawarehousing
  • SQL Server
  • Cloud Technologies
  • C#
  • SQL Architecture

