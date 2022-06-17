DevOps Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment. Some of these roles can be entirely remote and some will require hybrid work of a few days in the office a month. Offering incredibly generous annual leave and other benefits, this client has an Agile culture combined with continual learning and knowledge sharing and they love to reward with great bonuses.

Role Responsibilities:

Delivering, maintaining and optimising team performance.

Contributing to solution / service designs and understanding their impact on the application / infrastructure / platform.

Ensuring the availability of supporting components.

Monitoring, maintaining and supporting the operational capacity, availability and performance of solutions.

Overseeing software release management.

Managing the software builds, packages and deployments.

Managing the organisation’s Cloud costs on (Azure).

Managing all content going live.

Determining the architecture that executes the roadmap.

Staying current on advancements in the infrastructure landscape.

Developing scripts to automate DevOps functions.

Source code checking with continuous integration.

Automated test tool configuration as well as application topology configuration.

Automated deployment and proactive environment monitoring & management.

Gathering, challenging, clarifying and documenting technical requirements.

Team Management, which includes: KPI’s, performance reviews, leave management, etc.

Ensuring development controls, governance and policies are in place.

Ensuring effective monitoring of committed work items.

Identification and mitigation of risks for services into production.

Coordinating and managing key stakeholder interests.

Ensuring availability, sustainability and accessibility of platform systems / services.

Preferred Qualifications:

ND / Bachelor’s degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8+ years working in complex / matrix environments.

5 – 10 years’ experience in software development / operational roles

Min 5 years’ experience in a Team Lead / Management role

Experience with the following:

Agile methodologies and techniques used in development.



Grooming and estimation of user and technical stories



Effective troubleshooting techniques



Managing and deploying .Net applications



Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and techniques



DevOps culture, processes and tools



Hiring, managing and mentoring a team of specialists.

Strong knowledge of Incident and problem management processes

Working knowledge of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure and cloud and containers technologies and architectures, such as Windows, Linux, Azure, APIM, Docker etc.

Knowledge / experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces and API Service Management.

Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools.

Excellent problem-solving ability in complex environments.

Strong knowledge and experience on Azure (Certification preferred).

Desired Skills:

DevOps Manager

DevOps

SDLC

