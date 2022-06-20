IT Support Technician

Jun 20, 2022

Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installation; troubleshooting problem areas (in person, or remotely) and providing end-user assistance where required and maintaining an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.
Minimum qualification

  • 2-Year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT

  • Desired Qualification (to be obtained in the position)

  • MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage

  • Minimum job-related experience

  • Minimum of 2-year relevant IT industry experience

  • Certifications/Accreditation/Registration/Licenses

  • Meets all requirements for a Gaming licence

  • Work conditions and special requirements

  • Able to work shifts and weekends

  • May be required to work overtime in line with operational requirements

Core behavioural competencies

  • Problem solving

  • Assessing and evaluating information

  • Initiative

  • Decision-making skills

  • Dealing with customers

  • Technical / proficiency competencies

Job Complexity

  • Requires specialised knowledge of techniques, equipment and processes relating to IT practices, equipment, applications

  • Short term planning within a 3-months timeframe involves conducting

  • Perform the organisation, planning and prioritisation of tasks for self to ensure that work gets done efficiently and within budget constraints.

  • Interact with clients and other functions and teams with regards resolving technical issues.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • IT Technician
  • IT Programmer

