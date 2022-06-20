Solutions Architect at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / developing cutting edge software using modern platform innovations.

Interpreting business requirements to articulate the business needs.

Producing architectural designs based on functional requirements.

Providing technical leadership to our software team.

Evaluating and recommending tools, technologies, coding standards and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform.

Assisting with developing and maintaining architecture roadmap.

Communicating successfully all concepts and guidelines to development teams.

Collaborating with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications.

Explaining technical issues and IT solution strategies to stakeholders and other professionals.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs and budgets.

Ensuring that the software architecture designs are in sync with business needs and hardware.

Identifying and mitigating existing business risk.

Working closely with clients and business representatives to understand their business requirements and design unique solutions.

Overseeing and directing development teams throughout the project development lifecycle.

Building skilled teams through mentorship and training.

Reporting on progress and raising issues / problems if and when necessary.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree or diploma in IT, Computer Science and Engineering.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8+ years relevant work experience.

Experience with designing and operating scalable Java web applications

Experience with either of the following database systems (Oracle or Postgres).

Professional fluency in tools, including github, Jenkins, Jira, Bitbucket and others

Experience in Agile methodologies.

The following would be an added advantage towards your application:

Experience of cloud platform such as AWS or Google Cloud



Experience / exposure with MicroServices Architecture



Big Data / Machine Learning



Oracle knowledge



NoSQL experience (like Cassandra)



General Unix / Linux experience



Exposure to / understanding of GSM technologies



Exposure or experience with Banking / Payment switching



JavaScript, React, RxJS and Redux



Working knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA/Hibernate.



Experience with Docker

