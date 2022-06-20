SYSTEMS ANALYST
DIVISION: GIT SHORT TERM INSURANCE
LOCATION: JOHANNESBURG
SALARY: R35 000 – R50 000 P/M
POSITION: PERMANENT
TO APPLY:
Contact SHASHI PREMRAJ on WhatsApp on the cell number listed in the REF above. Email address and more info regarding this role will be provided.
JOB PURPOSE: The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems are maintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives are met. The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high-quality software systems to its client. This is done by understanding, studying and analysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether. The System Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric/SAQA Equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant ITIL certification and / or accreditation (Essential)
EXPERIENCE
- 1-3 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating the function (Essential)
- Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)
- Any of the programming languages (advantageous)
- IBMI – RPG
- Frontend or Backend system analysis experience
JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
Administration
- Produce, update and provide best practice support on the Service Management system, databases and other departmental systems, advising colleagues when needed, and using own expertise to help improve processes.
- Act as a SPOC (single point of contact) between Business, Support Teams, Vendors and GIT.
- Design and Conceptualization
- Research and interpret data, trends, and benchmarks relevant to digital products/services design.
- Design, develop and maintain the GIT Service Management system (SysAid), ensuring that new enhancements are tested and implemented according to best practices. Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”
- Support and contribute to the documentation of “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required. Database/Systems Specifications
- Provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for system or database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved.
- Apply ITIL frameworks in systems design, maintenance & deployments Information Security
- Support implementation of required security measures such as firewalls or message encryption, monitoring performance to notify security experts of any problems. Testing IT Performance
- Analyse routine performance website/applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues. Personal Capability Building
- Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching.
- Develop and maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media. Operational Compliance
- Identify, within the team, instances of non-compliance with the organization’s policies and procedures and/or relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct, reporting these and escalating issues as appropriate.
- Ensure Service Level Agreements and Contracts are in place and reviewed.
- Ensure standard operating procedures are in alignment with enterprise processes and governance for compliance purposes.
COMPETENCIES BEHAVIORAL
- Ensures accountability
- Communicates effectively
- Plans and aligns
- Tech savvy
- Manages complexity
- Collaborates
- Action oriented.
- Decision quality
- Nimble learning
- Optimizes work processes
- Cultivates innovation
- Being resilient
TECHNICAL
- Data Collection and analysis
- Computer skills
- Action Planning
- Data Management
- Compliance
- Database Administration
- IT Data Management
- IT support
- Network/IT security
- IT Testing
- Policy and Regulation
- Review and Reporting
TO APPLY:
Contact SHASHI PREMRAJ on WhatsApp on the cell number listed in the REF above. Email address and more info regarding this role will be provided.
Desired Skills:
- IBM
- RPG
- UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL
- Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
TO APPLY:
Contact SHASHI PREMRAJ on WhatsApp on the cell number listed in the REF above. Email address and more info regarding this role will be provided.