Data Analyst (Senior) (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Probably one of the most dynamic and fastest growing local organisations with a strong social conscience, this client offers remote work, the latest in technology and innovation and a very progressive ethical culture. Working for this client will make you feel part of positive social change and we’re quite sure you will enjoy working on an international playing field with the best in the industry.

Role Responsibilities:

Building / utilising high performance, scalable, fault-tolerant data pipelines.

Creating data modelling / wrangling code that is easy to follow / reproduce.

Creating data visualisations that convey insights clearly to the target audience.

Developing ML and AI models for predictions.

Framing prediction problems and guiding the set up of validation framework for prediction problems.

Creating comprehensive scoping documents and mapping out dependencies of workflows.

Proactively building strong partnerships with business stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. BSc Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, Actuarial Sciences, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, etc.)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ data science experience.

Proven track record of delivering high-value data outputs that have a meaningfully impact.

Ability to ideate, scope and deliver predictive models.

Familiarity with technologies such as DBT, Snowflake, Looker, Fivetran, Airbyte, AWS

Advanced SQL skills

Expertise in data science workflow using Python

Exceptional communication skills with both technical and non-technical audiences

Advantageous Experience:

Masters degree

Education / academic domain experience

Experience with EdTech software systems and data sources (e.g. Moodle)

Relevant AWS certifications

