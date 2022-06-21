Developer – C# / API (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London. Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilises the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFI’s, RFP’s and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing highly performing, robust, quality and scalable features.

Utilising software development best practices and principles.

Contributing to technical discussions.

Ensuring the best possible technical approach to building solutions are implemented.

Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.

Keeping up to date with trends and modern technologies.

Diagnosing / resolving application, configuration and code level technical support issues.

Performing software version control.

Understanding the product development life cycle and what each party involved offers.

Working with various team members to unpack, understand, challenge and refine requirements.

Participating / contributing to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.

Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ experience developing solutions using Microsoft technologies.

1 year recent working experience in a senior role within an enterprise level development team.

6 years’ experience with .Net framework and C#.

3 years’ experience using a component based JavaScript framework, preferably ReactJs.

Understanding of how Front-end and Back-end work together, and the ability to diagnose issues.

Experience with cloud based infrastructure.

JavaScript and toolchain items such as TypeScript, NPM and WebPack

HTML 5 / REACT JavaScript framework

CSS 3 (modern usage with methods such as Flex, etc)

C# (with WebApi 2.0 and EF 6)

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, [URL Removed] SharePoint Online API)



Entity Framework, JSON, XML



Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read document)



Working on high performance multi-threaded applications



Working with Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus and Queues, etc.



Working with Azure architecture (Service Plans and Resources).



ALM and continuous integration using VSTS



SharePoint 2016 or SharePoint Online knowledge

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

HTML

