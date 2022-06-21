Intermediate UX/UI Designer – JHB at Headhunters

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ an Intermediate UX/UI Designer to join their team in JHB.

The role is responsible for the end-to-end design process and own the customer experience from start to finish, tasked with the product experience, not only the delivery of a prototype. The role will enable the client’s vision by independently scoping a project and create tangible outcomes that positively impacts business, technology, and users.

The role will work alongside a team a highly experienced company designers, specializing in UX/UI design activities and reporting directly to the Head of Design. They are expected to work independently on multiple projects and professionally manage deliverables while at clients, running large scale projects with effective project and stakeholder management within the organization.

Requirements:

Matric/ Grade 12.

Relevant design related degree from an accredited institution.

3 -5 years experience, ideally within the banking industry.

Must be eager to learn.

Able to work as a Consultant dealing with face to face with clients.

Proven UX experience with a portfolio that demonstrates a design thinking approach to solutions for Android, iOS, web.

Relevant UX-related qualification from an accredited institution (optional). i.e., IDF, HFI,

Experience with user experience and visual interface design.

Experience working on large design projects.

Experience working as a design consultant at clients.

Experience in working in startup agile teams.

Ability to create clean, visually consistent designs.

Experience with user centered design principles and practices, web/mobile standards, typography and color, and web/mobile usability standards.

Knowledgeable in creating wireframes, visual mockups graphics, user workflows, and low and high-fidelity prototypes.

In-depth knowledge of prototyping tools such as InVision and Adobe XD or Figma.

Understanding and appreciation of standard user interface design concepts and processes.

Experience testing websites and software on a variety of platforms including iOS and Android mobile and devices.

Experience in the financial/insurance industry (advantageous).

Valid driver’s license and own transport.

Clear credit and criminal checks.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Duties and Responsibilities:

User and platform research on personas – Be involved in collating the information and insights from the research.

Assist in finalizing pragmatic personas focusing on the external and internal user’s wants, needs and jobs to be done.

Be involved in ideation design sessions and responsible for creating, presenting, and refining the to-be customer experience journeys based on the personas defined and problem statements defined in the as-is customer journeys.

Create low fidelity wireframes for selected customer journeys, used as input into creating interactive prototypes.

Service blueprints – Assist in documentation and validation of service blueprints for each scenario in the customer journey.

Interact with various business and technical stakeholders to ensure that the relationships between different service components, people, props (physical or digital evidence), and processes are directly tied to touchpoints in the customer journey.

Design – Prioritize and plan design deliverables, plan a design project from start to finish and manage design deliverables within an Agile framework.

Scope design work and plan backlog on Jira using an Agile framework.

Prototype development – Be involved in communicating the designs and behavior to prototype developers so that selected UX designs can be converted into an interactive prototype to visually demonstrate the user experience to key stakeholders.

Create conceptual designs (low-to-mid fidelity screens) that align to user, business and tech outcomes while managing stakeholder expectations.

Work within the constraints on a design system while innovating on wireframes and processes.

Testing – Plan and conduct usability testing with clients.

Be well verse in quantitative and qualitative testing methods, which include performance tests on prototypes and mental model testing on users.

Synthesize and analyze findings from usability testing sessions. Report findings to senior stakeholders and manage expectations.

Incorporate refinements and revisions that align to user findings.

Implementation – Create UI designs for deliverables by utilizing a design system to create UI screens and manage the delivery within Development teams.

Ensure that the final design aligns to the UX conceptual framework.

Prototype UI screens by building proficient UI prototypes on InVision for handover.

Desired Technical and Behavioral competencies:

Stakeholder engagements.

Verbal and written communication.

Ideation and complex problem-solving.

Business acumen.

Research.

Wireframes.

Prototype development.

Usability testing.

Best practice UX/UI principles.

Work collaboratively.

Anticipate challenges.

Develop a vision.

Inspect and improve.

