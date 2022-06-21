IOS Developer at Reverside

Experience developing apps using Swift or Objective-C

Passion for quality and close attention to details

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Experience using iOS frameworks like UIKit, Foundation etc.

Good understanding of UI design and common usability issues is helpful

Familiarity with Git or similar source control software

At least 3+years’ experience in commercial grade software development using Swift or Objective-C

Good understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts

Good problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

Familiarity with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming

A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly

Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS is helpful

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middle ware) with high quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

