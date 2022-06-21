Lotus Notes Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Job purpose:
Lotus Notes Developer
Responsibilities:
- Support & Maintenance
- Development
- Unit testing
- Deployments
- Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
- Align to coding and design standards.
- Submit code for Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
- Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems
Requirements:
- Certified IBM Lotus Notes Application Developer. Degree or National Diploma or proven experience
- +/- 7 years proven experience
Technical Knowledge
- Windows xp and 2003, MS-DOS
- Lotus R8.5/R8/R7/R6.5/R6.Xpages, Lotus Script, Formula Language
- Lotus Notes Domino Server R6.5/R7/R8.5
- JavaScript, HTML, XML, DHTML, Jquries
- Oracle10g, DB2
- HTML & CSS
- Lotus Notes / Domino Client and Web development
Experience
- Development experience
- Banking
- Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe
- UI development
- SOA / API
- SOAP and Rest
- Angular
- Devops toolsets for software releases
- JWT / Java Web Tokens
- SSL’s
- Swaggers / service development
Desired Skills:
- Lotus
- Notes
- Developer