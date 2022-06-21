Lotus Notes Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 21, 2022

Job purpose:

Lotus Notes Developer

Responsibilities:

  • Support & Maintenance
  • Development
  • Unit testing
  • Deployments
  • Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
  • Align to coding and design standards.
  • Submit code for Code Quality reviews
  • Quality Assurance support
  • Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
  • Timesheet capture
  • Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
  • Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems

Requirements:

  • Certified IBM Lotus Notes Application Developer. Degree or National Diploma or proven experience
  • +/- 7 years proven experience

Technical Knowledge

  • Windows xp and 2003, MS-DOS
  • Lotus R8.5/R8/R7/R6.5/R6.Xpages, Lotus Script, Formula Language
  • Lotus Notes Domino Server R6.5/R7/R8.5
  • JavaScript, HTML, XML, DHTML, Jquries
  • Oracle10g, DB2
  • HTML & CSS
  • Lotus Notes / Domino Client and Web development

Experience

  • Development experience
  • Banking
  • Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe
  • UI development
  • SOA / API
  • SOAP and Rest
  • Angular
  • HTML & CSS
  • Devops toolsets for software releases
  • JWT / Java Web Tokens
  • SSL’s
  • Swaggers / service development

Desired Skills:

  • Lotus
  • Notes
  • Developer

