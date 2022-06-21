Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution – Gauteng Johannesburg

Ground-breaking career opportunities await you!
A well-known and reputable construction engineering company is looking for a Technical Specialist Transmission and Distribution to join their team-based Johannesburg, Gauteng.
WE WANT YOU… if you meet these following requirements:
– Bachelors’ Degree in Electrical Engineering (Masters would be advantageous)
– More than 10 years of practical experience.
– Professionally Registered Engineer (Pr.Tech) (ECSA)
Advantageous Skills and Experience:
- Substation Design Skills
- Power Systems Studies (PSSE/Digsilent) Skills
- Knowledge regarding Transmission and Distribution Projects
- Ability to Use Analytical Tools such as Commercial Software
- Sound Knowledge of Quality Assurance (QA)
- Project Management and Leadership Skills
- Contractual knowledge pertaining to Construction
- Knowledge of OHS and Environmental Regulations
Should you meet the requirements please send your most recent and updates CV to [Email Address Removed] OR don’t hesitate to contact us on [Phone Number Removed];.
Alternatively, you can visit our website on [URL Removed] to find other career opportunities.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 5 business days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Design
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree