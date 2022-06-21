Web Graphics Designer at XM

Web Graphics Designer
Reference Number: WGD1021
The Role
We are looking for a versatile and passionate Web Graphics Designer to join our ever-growing Marketing Team. From discovery to delivery, our design team is responsible for bringing our brand to life. They handle the entire design process, which includes translating requirements into concepts and finishing graphics and visuals that will appeal to and engage the user. As part of the Design Team, you will be responsible for delivering creative visual assets on an array of marketing projects. You will be working on products such as our mobile app and trading platform and working on our creative campaigns and multi-channel communication material. You will also work closely with other relevant teams including UI/UX Designers, Product Owners and Web Developers, to ensure designs and functionality are implemented accordingly. As a Senior Web Graphic Designer you should be competent in current design software, such as Figma and Adobe Creative Suite, and have strong experience in digital product design.
The main responsibilities of the position include:
- Design digital products such as features for the mobile app and webtrader
- Collaborate with copywriters and UI/UX Team to produce final designs
- Design advertising material to be used as web banners, landing pages, social media creatives educational related guides and infographics
- Prepare design drafts and mock-ups for presenting ideas
- Maintain consistency within the company’s brand and be compliant with legal and copyright standards, processes and procedures
- Remain up to date with recent technological and software development within the web and graphic design field
- Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing, are on-brand and meet the designated media type requirements
Main requirements:
- BA/MA or relevant certification in web or graphic design
- At least 2 years of experience in a similar position
- Work portfolio (only applications accompanied by a relevant work portfolio will be taken into consideration)
- Proficient knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Figma, Sketch, InVision
- Strong graphic design skills
- Strong ability to translate requirements into design
- Proficiency in both written and spoken English
- Creative and passionate about graphic/web design
- Ability to work autonomously yet have good team-working skills
Benefit from:
- Attractive remuneration package plus performance related reward
- Intellectually stimulating work environment
- Continuous personal development and international training opportunities
Type of employment: Full time
Location: Cape Town, South Africa
Please visit our website [URL Removed] to submit your online application for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- figma
- invision
- ux
- Web Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years