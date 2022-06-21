Web Graphics Designer at XM

The Role

We are looking for a versatile and passionate Web Graphics Designer to join our ever-growing Marketing Team. From discovery to delivery, our design team is responsible for bringing our brand to life. They handle the entire design process, which includes translating requirements into concepts and finishing graphics and visuals that will appeal to and engage the user. As part of the Design Team, you will be responsible for delivering creative visual assets on an array of marketing projects. You will be working on products such as our mobile app and trading platform and working on our creative campaigns and multi-channel communication material. You will also work closely with other relevant teams including UI/UX Designers, Product Owners and Web Developers, to ensure designs and functionality are implemented accordingly. As a Senior Web Graphic Designer you should be competent in current design software, such as Figma and Adobe Creative Suite, and have strong experience in digital product design.

The main responsibilities of the position include:

Design digital products such as features for the mobile app and webtrader

Collaborate with copywriters and UI/UX Team to produce final designs

Design advertising material to be used as web banners, landing pages, social media creatives educational related guides and infographics

Prepare design drafts and mock-ups for presenting ideas

Maintain consistency within the company’s brand and be compliant with legal and copyright standards, processes and procedures

Remain up to date with recent technological and software development within the web and graphic design field

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing, are on-brand and meet the designated media type requirements

Main requirements:

BA/MA or relevant certification in web or graphic design

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position

Work portfolio (only applications accompanied by a relevant work portfolio will be taken into consideration)

Proficient knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Figma, Sketch, InVision

Strong graphic design skills

Strong ability to translate requirements into design

Proficiency in both written and spoken English

Creative and passionate about graphic/web design

Ability to work autonomously yet have good team-working skills

Benefit from:

Attractive remuneration package plus performance related reward

Intellectually stimulating work environment

Continuous personal development and international training opportunities

Type of employment: Full time

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

