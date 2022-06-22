Data Analyst

This role forms part of a team of Data Management specialists that implement, govern and manage master, reference and metadata across thebusiness units. The primary role is initiating and implementing projects/ initiatives to support Data Management in the organisation by applying data analyses, data profiling, data harmonising through collection systems and other strategies that optimize data operations and quality. Support operations by monitoring and analysing master data, key data, and data relationships within the group, especially between business and the technical teams. Implements and maintains decision support and data management solutions. Leverage appropriate databases and information to ensure accuracy of data.

Special Requirements:

Candidate must be assertive, diplomatic and be able to handle a large amount of [URL Removed] self-motivated, committed, effective and supportive team member, able to work flexibly, quickly and accurately to tight deadlines.

Must possess tolerance for dealing with ambiguity.

Requires a demonstrated ability to function independently.

Extensive, advanced computer skills including use of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word.

A detailed understanding of business processes is necessary; specifically, how processes integrate cross-functionally.

Ability to listen and communicate assertively (succinct, relevant and generous), both verbally and in writing; excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to organise workload, and the capacity to manage a range of tasks and projects at one time.

Detail oriented with proven ability to maintain a very low error ratio.

3-year diploma (NQF Level 6). Business Analyst certification will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

data analyst

Data manipulation

Data Cleansing

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is in the ICT industry.

