Data Analyst at The Focus Group

DATA ANALYST

This role forms part of a team of Data Management specialists that implement, govern and manage master, reference and metadata across the business units. The primary role is initiating and implementing projects/ initiatives to support Data Management in the organisation by applying data analyses, data profiling, data harmonising through collection systems and other strategies that optimize data operations and quality. Support operations by monitoring and analysing master data, key data, and data relationships within the group, especially between business and the technical teams. Implements and maintains decision support and data management solutions. Leverage appropriate databases and information to ensure accuracy of data.

FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE

Architecting Integration Solutions; Business Acumen; Client Service Management; Data Management Processes, Procedures, Legislation; Computer Literacy; Financial Acumen; Understands Business Ethics and Values; Computer Software

FUNCTIONAL SKILLS

Analytical; Big picture thinking; Written and Verbal Communication; Computer skills including Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word; Conflict management; Critical Thinking; Problem Solving; Facilitation; Negotiation; Presentation; Project Management; Time and Priority Management; Conceptualisation ability

REQUIRED CERTIFICATION

Membership in a Data Management society, such as DAMA, SAP Special Interest Group will be an advantage.

QUALIFICATIONS

3-year diploma (NQF Level 6). Business Analyst certification will be an advantage.

EXPERIENCE

At least 3 years data/ project management experience within a business environment.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Candidate must be assertive, diplomatic and be able to handle a large amount of pressure.

Highly self-motivated, committed, effective and supportive team member, able to work flexibly, quickly and accurately to tight deadlines.

Must possess tolerance for dealing with ambiguity.

Requires a demonstrated ability to function independently.

Extensive, advanced computer skills including use of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word.

A detailed understanding of business processes is necessary; specifically, how processes integrate cross-functionally.

Ability to listen and communicate assertively (succinct, relevant and generous), both verbally and in writing; excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to organise workload, and the capacity to manage a range of tasks and projects at one time.

Detail oriented with proven ability to maintain a very low error ratio.

