Data Science Analyst (JHB/Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Analytics Consultancy seeks an ambitious Data Science Analyst to join its team and gain data-driven experience with particular focus on banks, insurance companies and Telecommunications. You will be learning how to develop data science models, construct ETL processes, communicate with clients (internal or external) and support models in a production environment. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. Degree in Engineering/Actuarial Science/Stats or similar discipline with at least ±2 Years’ experience in a Data Science environment / role and proficiency in Python, SQL and Git.

DUTIES:

Ability to execute instructions from senior staff in the experience items set out above.

Build components of models.

Be a self-starter with drive to excel.

Assist with research.

Complete any online training requested (AE will supply the funds, but it is expected that the person will complete the training in their own time).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum: BSc in a quantitative field with strong academic performance (Engineering, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, etc.).

Ideal: Honours or Masters in a quantitative field.

Bonus: Qualified Actuary (no remaining exams to complete).

Experience/Skills –

±2 Years’ experience in a Data Science environment / role.

Practical experience with Machine Learning models advantageous.

Consulting experience would be advantageous.

Experience in Financial Services industry is a plus, but not required.

Minimum: Python, SQL, Git.

Ideal: HTML, Cloud (IBM, AWS, Azure, GCP), Containers (Docker, Kubernetes etc.).

Bonus: SAS, R, Scala, PySpark, Scala, Java, C, Python Dash, R Shiny, Streamlit.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent business, communication and presentation skills.

COMMENTS:

