Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 22, 2022

  • Perform requirements analysis of assigned projects to ensure correct mapping of requirements to solution design
  • Perform data science solution development including:
  • Performing exploratory data analysis,
  • Performing statistical data modeling,
  • Building descriptive/predictive/prescriptive models,
  • Performing experimentation with testing & validation,
  • Performing model optimization
  • Deliver high quality solutions to meet project requirements using state-of-the-art DA/DS/ML/AI techniques
  • Implement solution using agile sprints
  • Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to deliver projects
  • Implement appropriate visualization artefacts to demonstrate solution performance for project stakeholders
  • Communicate project outcomes with project stakeholders through presentations & reports

Skills & Experience:

  • Knowledge about industrial or machine analytics is required. Must have domain experience in some industrial sectors such as – Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities, Automotive etc.
  • Hands-on experience in at least some of the following processes or related areas in the context of analytics and associated challenges is required:
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Risk analysis
  • Condition monitoring
  • Reliability and failure modeling
  • Process modeling
  • Any experience in the area of discovery and analytics involving any of the following would be an advantage:
  • Image, Video analysis
  • Spectral data analysis (hyper spectral image analysis etc.)
  • Signal data processing (Infrared, imagery etc.)
  • Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
  • Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
  • Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
  • Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.
  • Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
  • Effective verbal and written communication

Education & Qualifications:

  • PhD or Masters in Computer Science and/or an industrial discipline.
  • Demonstrated continuous learning in ML / Data Science through formal training/certification
  • ML Ops/ AI Ops related formal qualification and/or equivalent experience is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • ML Ops/Al Ops
  • Python
  • ML algorithms
  • DA/DS/ML/AI techniques
  • Spectral data analysis
  • Signal data processing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

