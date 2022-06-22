I.T Service Desk Analyst at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, is looking for an I. T Service Desk Analyst to provide remote end-user support acting as a single point of contact for all supported applications, infrastructure and specific 3rd party related incidents, service requests and changes.

CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE:

Deliver a first-line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.

Distribute tickets to technicians

Assist with fieldwork as requested by technicians

Provide daily feedback to end-users on outstanding active calls.

Manage a variety of tasks and activities, which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.

Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.

Develop and maintains a professional working relationship with the end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm Call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on the Service Management System.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems and queries.

Update all calls timeously with a complete audit trail of actions and events, follows up on escalated calls to ensure completion and feedback

Maintains service and quality levels according to of the business standards, processes, and procedures.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users

Management and administration of cellular technologies

Qualification:

A , N , MCSE or similar tertiary IT Qualification

Experience:

– At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience delivering IT Service Desk Administration services in a customer environment.

Job Related Knowledge, Skills and Behaviors

Proficient in Windows 7, Windows 10, Active Directory and MS-Office suite.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be able to work independently.

Strong attention to detail.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

Optimizes work processes

ITSM process and IT tools

Other Requirements:

Must be able to work flexible hours when required.

