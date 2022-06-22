I.T Service Desk Analyst at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal

Jun 22, 2022

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, is looking for an I. T Service Desk Analyst to provide remote end-user support acting as a single point of contact for all supported applications, infrastructure and specific 3rd party related incidents, service requests and changes.

CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE:

  • Deliver a first-line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
  • Distribute tickets to technicians
  • Assist with fieldwork as requested by technicians
  • Provide daily feedback to end-users on outstanding active calls.
  • Manage a variety of tasks and activities, which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
  • Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
  • Develop and maintains a professional working relationship with the end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.
  • Confirm Call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on the Service Management System.
  • Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems and queries.
  • Update all calls timeously with a complete audit trail of actions and events, follows up on escalated calls to ensure completion and feedback
  • Maintains service and quality levels according to of the business standards, processes, and procedures.
  • Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users
  • Management and administration of cellular technologies

Qualification:

  • A , N , MCSE or similar tertiary IT Qualification

Experience:

– At least 3 yearsâ€™ experience delivering IT Service Desk Administration services in a customer environment.

Job Related Knowledge, Skills and Behaviors

  • Proficient in Windows 7, Windows 10, Active Directory and MS-Office suite.
  • Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.
  • Must be able to work independently.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.
  • Optimizes work processes
  • ITSM process and IT tools

Other Requirements:

  • Must be able to work flexible hours when required.

