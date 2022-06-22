Java / Angular Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a Specialist Front End Java Developer to apply critical thinking &

problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well organized,

optimized, and documented source code to deliver high performing, scalable, enterprise grade applications.

The ideal candidate must be willing to help the client deliver standardized solutions that are built on the latest technologies and infrastructure, i.e. opensource and AWS cloud solutions.

Technical skills and experience required:

Min 5 years development experience

Java 8+

Angular 2+

Spring Framework 4.0+

REST (REpresentative State Transfer)

git

Beneficial:

Spring Boot 1+

Axon Framework

MSSQL

CSS

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Methodologies required:

Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)

Beneficial:

DDD (Domain Driven Design)

CQRS (Command Query Responsibility Segregation)

