Junior Data Engineer at LCS Group (Pty) Ltd

LCS Group is a diversified Supply Chain Business, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire for innovation. The LCS Group continually explores new and unconventional avenues in its quest to transform its market offering. We require a Data Engineer who will facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards, transforming this data and assuring that downstream users can get to that data timeously in a logistics environment. The successful incumbent will report directly to the Senior Data Engineer and or the Group Information Manager.

Minimum Experience

The incumbent must preferable have be able to demonstrate the following skills:

Minimum 2 years’ experience.

Solid database experience – in SQL.

Proven ability in data modelling and schema design.

Have a thorough understanding of data warehousing.

Have proven ability of acquiring data through middleware, ETL or Enterprise Application Integration tools.

Good understanding and experience of the data acquisition, warehousing, processing and automation using the MS stack of products is a must, including Azure based cloud tools.

Previous experiences in a logistics environment would be an advantage.

Responsibilities

The incumbent will be responsible for:

Maintaining, designing, developing, and testing data pipelines or appropriate methods to ingest, aggregate, clean, data and distribute data models ready for analysis.

Preparing data for report consumption.

Preparing data for predictive and prescriptive modelling.

Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage.

Optimizing data delivery.

Implementing features, technology, and processes that are industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, data integration, data integrity and security.

Collaborating with other engineers, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions.

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

IT

Information Technology

Gathering Data

Information Management

Database

SQL

Data Modelling

Schema Design

Data Warehousing

Middleware

ETL

Enterprise Application Integration

Data Acquisition

Microsoft

Microsoft Suite

Azure

Cloud Tools

Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

The LCS Group of companies has grown by investing in businesses that add depth and diversity to its value chain. As a result, the Group of companies are diversified across numerous industry sectors (Logistics, Fuels, Commercial, Prime Agri, Bay Shipping, Financial Services) and operate at various levels within those industries throughout Southern Africa.

Our Head Office is situated in Heidelberg, Gauteng, with satellite offices/depots in Newcastle, Richards Bay, Durban, Kuruman, Brits, Delmas, Cape Town, Hoopstad, Camperdown, Germiston and Melrose Arch.

