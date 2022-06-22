.Net Developer

Our client in the financial industry is looking for a .Net Developer who has experience working with applications set within FX Markets and written in C# using .Net Core and .Net frameworks, you must also have experience working in an Agile environment with experience in AWS/Azure and IaC.

1. Do you have a Minimum of 5 years development experience?

2. Do you Tertiary education on in Computer Science or related field?

3. Do you have .Net Core experience (Linux)

4. Do you have experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous?

5. Do you have a good understanding of scrum and agile practices?

6. Are you a strong analytical and creative person with good problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail and Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies?

7. Do you have a solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles?

8. Do you have experience in pattern Design?

9. Do you have proficient understanding of code versioning tools and a good understanding of C# technology?

10. Do you have experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Agile

AWS

OOP

PostgreSQL

