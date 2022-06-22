Senior Java Developer

We are looking for a Java Developer having strong software design and development experience of 6+ years or more on Core Java, Spring Boot, REST API, AWS & microservices.
Proficient in software Design and development and familiar with technologies – Java, Java-J2EE, Spring Boot, Hibernate, Ajax, REST API, Micro services etc.
Working knowledge of JVM internals
Working knowledge of any database (MySQL or HSQLDB)
Working knowledge of No-SQL database (Mongo or Dynamo DB)
Working experience with messaging (JMS/RabbitMQ)
R & D on new advanced cloud-based technologies in a test-driven agile development.
Experience in designing and architecting systems with high scalability and performance requirements.
Ability to design infrastructure for performance evaluation and reporting of cloud-based services, namely AWS
In depth knowledge of key AWS services like EC2, S3, Lambda, CloudWatch etc.
Certification on AWS architecture desirable
Excellent communication skills
- Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions
skilled in interfacing with internal and external technical resources
good in debugging problems and mentoring teams on technical front
Roles and Responsibilities:
Desired Skills:
- Microservers
- Hybinate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree