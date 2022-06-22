Senior Project Manager at The City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 062 055 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 162/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

A relevant Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of eight (8) years’ relevant experience within an IT environment

Exposure in applying industry recognised project management methodology would be advantageous

Computer proficiency in MS Office applications and SAP.

Key performance areas:

Ensure all projects allocated to him/her complete successfully within the scheduled time period and within the budget allocated to the project

Lead or participate in the planning of IT projects and obtain business requirements for the design of IT solutions, or other specialist IT initiatives

Communicate with fellow ICT professionals as well as internal and external clients to work on issues of common interest and/or to share information

Drafting of reports and correspondence to facilitate the functioning of the Branch

Supervise and coordinate the work of project managers and other professionals either in the same branch or in other functional areas.

Closing date: 1 July 2022

