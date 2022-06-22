Software Engineer (Linux Networking) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Vacancy available for a Software Engineer in a Linux Networking environment.
1-3 years experience and proficiency in C programming essential.
Responsibilities: Work as part of a team developing high performance networking software. Design, develop, debug, test and support the software.
Required qualifications:
- Desired – a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.
- Minimum requirement – BEng degree in Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering or BSc Computer Science.
Required experience and skills:
- Proficiency in C programming is required.
- Expertise in software architectures, scalability, reliability, and application design are required.
- Experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.
- Experience with designing and optimising software to meet specified performance goals is required.
- Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
- Strong written communication skills are required.
Additional desired competencies:
- Knowledge of network protocols is desired.
- Experience in API design is desired.
- Understanding of DPDK Software (Data Plane Design Kit) is desired.
- Experience with Software Defined Networking (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is desired.
- Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.
- Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL) is desired.
- Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.
- Experience with Agile software development is desired.
