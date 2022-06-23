Full Stack Developer – C# and Angular

Calling all Full Stack Developers: C# and Angular looking to work in a fast paced project environment and focused on delivery.
Our client in the finance industry is looking to for Full Stack Developers with strong C# and Angular skills on a remote contract bases.
The successful candidate must have the following background and experience:
1. 2-5 years experience
2. Tertiary education in Computer Sciences or related field
3. Experience in building a back-office web application to streamline the clients business processes.
4. You will be required to be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working.
5. Preferably have banking industry experience.
6. Must have strong C# and Typescript skills
7. Must have experience with modern SPA frameworks, Angular 4-9
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular 4-9
- Scrum