IT Project Manager

Jun 23, 2022

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a talented project manager who will be responsible for setting the team’s deadlines and ensuring a successful outcome.

  • Accomplishes information technology staff results by communicating job expectations.
  • Manages and hires staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training new employees.
  • Maintains the organization’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans.
  • Directs technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects.
  • Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data centers.
  • Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.
  • Preserves assets by implementing disaster recovery and backup procedures and information security and control structures.
  • Recommends information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organization outcomes.
  • Accomplishes financial objectives by forecasting requirements, preparing annual budgets, and scheduling expenditures.
  • Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

IT Project Manager Qualifications and Skills

  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Proficiency in managing cross-functional teams
  • Great social skills
  • Result-orientated mindset
  • Strong communication skills
  • Excellent attention to detail

Education and Experience Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field
  • Minimum of 4 years of IT project management experience

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • it

