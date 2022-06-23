IT Project Manager

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a talented project manager who will be responsible for setting the team’s deadlines and ensuring a successful outcome.

Accomplishes information technology staff results by communicating job expectations.

Manages and hires staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training new employees.

Maintains the organization’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans.

Directs technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects.

Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data centers.

Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.

Preserves assets by implementing disaster recovery and backup procedures and information security and control structures.

Recommends information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organization outcomes.

Accomplishes financial objectives by forecasting requirements, preparing annual budgets, and scheduling expenditures.

Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

IT Project Manager Qualifications and Skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Proficiency in managing cross-functional teams

Great social skills

Result-orientated mindset

Strong communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Education and Experience Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field

Minimum of 4 years of IT project management experience

Desired Skills:

project manager

it

Learn more/Apply for this position