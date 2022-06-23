Our client in the IT Industry is looking for a talented project manager who will be responsible for setting the team’s deadlines and ensuring a successful outcome.
- Accomplishes information technology staff results by communicating job expectations.
- Manages and hires staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training new employees.
- Maintains the organization’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans.
- Directs technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects.
- Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data centers.
- Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.
- Preserves assets by implementing disaster recovery and backup procedures and information security and control structures.
- Recommends information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organization outcomes.
- Accomplishes financial objectives by forecasting requirements, preparing annual budgets, and scheduling expenditures.
- Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
IT Project Manager Qualifications and Skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Proficiency in managing cross-functional teams
- Great social skills
- Result-orientated mindset
- Strong communication skills
- Excellent attention to detail
Education and Experience Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field
- Minimum of 4 years of IT project management experience
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- it