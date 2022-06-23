Low Code Developer at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is an innovative Financial Services Provider, with an approach to business that is outside the box and sometimes viewed as unconventional. Proudly different, and not for everyone. Empowering, transformation, wellness, strong and healthy mindsets and striving for the absolute best, lie at the centre of the company ethos. They choose to work only with people who are committed to continuous learning, and who are willing to step far outside of what they know and who want to grow and develop to their highest potential.

ARE you intuitive about how an idea can be transformed into an actual working application? Then your natural ability to diagnose application issues using low code is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services Provider seeking a Low Code Developer. You will join a team responsible for solving business challenges in an Agile, fun & fast-paced environment working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool. The ideal candidate must be passionate about integration, process automation and orchestration with prior BMP/Orchestration or Low Code tools and platform experience and Business Analysis.

Build efficient and robust business solutions.

Problem solving.

Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms.

Technical background.

Business Analysis.

Understanding of C# and Database Programming.

Understanding of full SDLC.

Experience leading and managing others.

Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level.

People Skills – Collaborates with business for the best solutions and communicates well.

Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies.

Sense of urgency.

Sense of humour.

