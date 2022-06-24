Business System Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Key purpose:
The main responsibility of the Business Systems Analyst (BSA) is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs. This role, a Business Systems Analyst plays a major role in building exciting new solutions that increase members’ engagement in our world-class wellness program. You will be an effective advocate of the market facing team in the systems development lifecycle and will interface with several teams, Actuaries, Product Specialists, development teams locally and abroad (different time zones), testing teams, executives and most importantly the client to implement initiatives that support and drive engagement in the wellness program. System Analyst (technical acumen) will be advantageous, a 70 / 30 split (70% technical – ability to engage with developers on a technical level and 30% business analysis acumen to engage with business).
Duties
Interaction with People:
- Lead requirements-gathering sessions and workshops, brainstorming sessions, and status meetings with business stakeholders
- Interact with technical team members such as solution architects, developers, and system analysts
- Work with the Experience Design and design team on requirements for new customer journeys, giving input on business requirements.
- Interface with offshore development teams in different time zones
- Work with external partners regarding data integration efforts
- Communicate relevant information regarding project impacts to business stakeholders
- Provide mentorship regarding best practices for documentation, story structure, and analysis processes for other Analysts
- Interact with business stakeholders at all levels of the organization
Documentation:
- Document business requirements in the form of BRDs, use cases, user stories and business rules
- Create as-built specifications for consumption by business and operations stakeholders
- Create educational and reference content for internal departments and functions
- Create specifications for technical system functionality
- Document business requirements for data integration purposes
- Complete documentation for “Definition of Done” under the business analyst tasks
Process:
- Lead agile ceremonies as part of the SDLC
- Produce estimates for proposed work to inform enhancement costs
- Perform risk analysis on proposed development initiatives
- Identify and drive process or other solutions to improve business results, product performance and client satisfaction
- Employ critical thinking and problem-solving skills during analysis to inform creative solutions
Technology:
- Understand mobile interface and application technologies for iOS and Android
- Understand data exchange formats (XML, CSV) and protocols (FTP, HTTP)
- Understand browser-based technologies, e.g., HTML, HTML forms, CSS, and JavaScript
- Understand UML Process Design and data modelling techniques.
Project knowledge:
- Coordinate projects with project managers, stakeholders, and technical resources
- Understand project plans and milestones
- Help identify dependencies on projects as part of project planning and delivery
- Involved in project estimation processes and planning
- Creative thinker who comes to the table with alternative solutions when first-ask options prove to be too costly or complex.
Key skills and expectations:
- On time delivery with rigorous attention to detail is a must
- Manage multiple concurrent tasks and projects
- Be optimistic, outgoing, confident, curious, and self-driven
- Gathers requirements from business on big and small projects
- Drafts and gets peer buy-in for functional requirements specifications
- Reviews unit testing pack
- Facilitates UAT and JAD session for implementation and roll out.
- Oversees and reviews post implementation testing, support, and maintenance
- Produce an accurate Business Requirements document with approval from all stakeholders
- Accurately document functional requirements specifications clearly defining project objectives
- If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed. Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution.
- Defends the client business requirements.
- Identifies and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario’s and test data sets to accompany the BRD.
- Validates the BRD and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off.
- Presentations and walk-through discussion. Obtain sign-off on documents
- Perform project estimation for BA tasks
- Make recommendations for requirements approaches
- Present to senior stakeholders and team
Desired Skills:
