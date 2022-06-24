Business System Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Key purpose:

The main responsibility of the Business Systems Analyst (BSA) is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs. This role, a Business Systems Analyst plays a major role in building exciting new solutions that increase members’ engagement in our world-class wellness program. You will be an effective advocate of the market facing team in the systems development lifecycle and will interface with several teams, Actuaries, Product Specialists, development teams locally and abroad (different time zones), testing teams, executives and most importantly the client to implement initiatives that support and drive engagement in the wellness program. System Analyst (technical acumen) will be advantageous, a 70 / 30 split (70% technical – ability to engage with developers on a technical level and 30% business analysis acumen to engage with business).

Duties

Interaction with People:

Lead requirements-gathering sessions and workshops, brainstorming sessions, and status meetings with business stakeholders

Interact with technical team members such as solution architects, developers, and system analysts

Work with the Experience Design and design team on requirements for new customer journeys, giving input on business requirements.

Interface with offshore development teams in different time zones

Work with external partners regarding data integration efforts

Communicate relevant information regarding project impacts to business stakeholders

Provide mentorship regarding best practices for documentation, story structure, and analysis processes for other Analysts

Interact with business stakeholders at all levels of the organization

Documentation:

Document business requirements in the form of BRDs, use cases, user stories and business rules

Create as-built specifications for consumption by business and operations stakeholders

Create educational and reference content for internal departments and functions

Create specifications for technical system functionality

Document business requirements for data integration purposes

Complete documentation for “Definition of Done” under the business analyst tasks

Process:

Lead agile ceremonies as part of the SDLC

Produce estimates for proposed work to inform enhancement costs

Perform risk analysis on proposed development initiatives

Identify and drive process or other solutions to improve business results, product performance and client satisfaction

Employ critical thinking and problem-solving skills during analysis to inform creative solutions

Technology:

Understand mobile interface and application technologies for iOS and Android

Understand data exchange formats (XML, CSV) and protocols (FTP, HTTP)

Understand browser-based technologies, e.g., HTML, HTML forms, CSS, and JavaScript

Understand UML Process Design and data modelling techniques.

Project knowledge:

Coordinate projects with project managers, stakeholders, and technical resources

Understand project plans and milestones

Help identify dependencies on projects as part of project planning and delivery

Involved in project estimation processes and planning

Creative thinker who comes to the table with alternative solutions when first-ask options prove to be too costly or complex.

Key skills and expectations:

On time delivery with rigorous attention to detail is a must

Manage multiple concurrent tasks and projects

Be optimistic, outgoing, confident, curious, and self-driven

Gathers requirements from business on big and small projects

Drafts and gets peer buy-in for functional requirements specifications

Reviews unit testing pack

Facilitates UAT and JAD session for implementation and roll out.

Oversees and reviews post implementation testing, support, and maintenance

Produce an accurate Business Requirements document with approval from all stakeholders

Accurately document functional requirements specifications clearly defining project objectives

If required, revert back to client or other stakeholders if technical issues require business decisions in order to proceed. Answer queries from the development team on business or functional aspects of the required solution.

Defends the client business requirements.

Identifies and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario’s and test data sets to accompany the BRD.

Validates the BRD and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off.

Presentations and walk-through discussion. Obtain sign-off on documents

Perform project estimation for BA tasks

Make recommendations for requirements approaches

Present to senior stakeholders and team

Desired Skills:

