React Frontend Developer (CH806) – REMOTE at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Digital Innovation and Mobile Services company is looking to fill a key position in their team.

We are looking for a full-time React Frontend Developer with must-have experience in UI/UX design. The person is responsible for ensuring the alignment of web design and user experience requirements, optimizing services for maximum efficiency, and maintaining brand consistency across all pages, among other duties.

The successful candidate will be working as part of a highly skilled and dynamic business that builds and supports mobile platforms and applications in a technically exciting and evolving industry.

The Role

We are looking for a skilled react frontend developer who will be responsible for developing and maintaining our own products. You will be working alongside a passionate team of other

developers in creating, maintaining, and updating these products.

To ensure success as a front-end developer, you should have in-depth knowledge of JavaScript and React concepts, excellent front-end coding skills, and a good understanding of progressive

web applications. Ultimately, the front-end developer should be able to design and build modern user interface components to enhance application performance.

You will need to be proficient in React, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, and have solid knowledge and experience in programming applications. You must have a strong passion and interest in UI

design and development.

The role requires working alongside back-end developers, and thus requires excellent React Frontend Developer (with a passion for UI/UX Design)communication and interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities

Developing and implementing highly responsive user interface components using

react concepts.

Building sustainable coding that may be used in the future.

Collaborating with front-end and back-end web developers.

Preparing designs/wireframes and presenting them to the team.

Help establish design guidelines, standards, and best practices.

Ensuring web design is optimized for smartphones.

Requirements

At least 5 years of hands-on experience in developing web applications.

Experience with user interface design.

Proficient in React, JavaScript, HTML and CSS / SASS.

Proficient in design tools such as Sketch.

Knowledge of REACT tools including [URL Removed] Webpack and Redux.

Sound understanding of web markup, such as HTML5.

Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

Understanding of SEO principles.

A successful candidate will be required to showcase design work.

Behavioural and Competency Skills

Strong communication skills

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas

Positive attitude with good organisational skills

Must be willing to go the extra mile & work overtime if necessary

Effective, objective decision-maker

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Self-driven & motivated

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player

Time and priority management

People Management skills

Ability to multitask

Ability to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines

Flexibility and adaptability

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position