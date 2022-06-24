Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
One of our clients within the Digital Marketing space is looking for an experience Senior UX Designer to join their team.
We understand that UX Designers are often “T-shaped” with their core skills spread along a spectrum. For this role we are looking for a Senior UX designer whose leaning is towards product design, interaction design and usability. Although there is an expectation that you will have a general competence across all areas of UX design, such as experience strategy, generative research and content strategy.
Responsibilities include:
- Work collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary team
- Plan and estimate the right process to reach project goals and client objectives.
- Facilitate stakeholder and design team workshops
- Conduct evaluative research activities such as heuristic analysis, competitive analysis and behaviour analysis
- Plan and run moderated/unmoderated usability tests
- Synthesise research into actionable insights, concepts and solutions
- Define information architecture with sitemaps, user flows, and components mapping
- Model interactions through process diagrams, task flows and interaction diagrams as needed
- Create sketches, wireframes and working prototypes as needed to articulate design direction
- Present concepts and ideas to clients
- Create design mockups and style guides
- Brief UI designers and Developers
- Mentor and coach more junior team members
Requirements
- Excellent design portfolio showing process and outcomes
- Minimum 2 years of work experience in a similar senior role
- Degree in design related field or equivalent work experience or training
- Clear UX design process
- Experience designing digital products
- Experience conducting user research studies and synthesising results
- Ability to sketch and explore alternative solutions quickly
- Familiar with usability heuristics
- Possess brilliant layout, colour theory, typography skills and, sharp attention to detail
- Good working knowledge of core interface and interaction design principles (grids, hierarchy, mobile first, responsive, patterns, platform conventions, accessibility standards and so on)
- Ability to create intuitive and engaging UI screens and user flows
- Experience creating bespoke Design Systems
- Solid experience of a variety of design and prototyping tools, especially Figma
- Familiarity with core web technologies (HTML/CSS/JS and so on)
- Ability to prioritise your own workload and perform effectively to tight deadlines
- Ability to communicate your ideas clearly and confidently to peers, team leaders and clients
- Comfortable receiving constructive feedback
- A flexible, positive, solution orientated, can-do attitude
- Agency experience a bonus
- Experience with analytics software (GA, Hotjar, Crazy Egg etc) is a bonus
- Experience with A/B, multivariate testing tools (Optimizely, Google Optimise etc) is a bonus
